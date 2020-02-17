[bts-to-be-a-part-of-james-corden-for-carpool-karaoke-this-month!]

BTS is executing a Carpool Karoake segment!!

The K-pop band are established to be part of James Corden on the super popular The Late Late Clearly show movie series.







BTS and James‘ movie will air on Tuesday, February 25th, just four times after the release of their new album Map of The Soul: 7.

Talking of the new album, the band just produced the total keep track of listing for the new LP, which functions 20 tracks from their last album as effectively as new music.

On Monday, February 24th, BTS will also be generating an visual appearance on The Tonight Exhibit Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherever they will also accomplish from Grand Central Station.