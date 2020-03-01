bts-tops-billboard-200-with-“map-of-the-soul:-7”-following-acquiring-greatest-7-days-of-any-group-in-the-earlier-4-a-long-time

BTS has made Billboard history once once more with their most current album!

On March one neighborhood time, Billboard officially declared that BTS’s new album “Map of the Soul: 7” had debuted at No. one on its famous Major 200 Albums chart, its weekly rating of the most common albums in the United States.

According to Billboard, “Map of the Soul: 7” gained an spectacular 422,000 equal album units throughout the week ending on February 27, achieving the most important 7 days of any album introduced in 2020 consequently far. The album’s total score consisted of 347,000 standard album sales, 26,000 track equivalent album (TEA) models, and 48,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units—which translates to 74.seven million on-demand from customers audio streams in the album’s initial 7 days.

Not only did “Map of the Soul: 7” attain the optimum 1-7 days sales of any album released this calendar year, but it also scored the most important 7 days of any album launched by a team since One particular Direction’s “Made in the A.M.” back in 2015.

“Map of the Soul: 7” is BTS’s fourth album to enter the chart at No. one, creating BTS the first—and so considerably, only—Korean artist in history to top the Billboard 200 with 4 unique albums.

Notably, it took the group just more than 1 calendar year and nine months to obtain the feat: BTS started their streak with “Love On your own: Tear” in 2018, then continued it with “Love On your own: Answer” and “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

The last group to best the Billboard 200 with 4 distinct albums so swiftly was The Beatles, who strike No. one four moments in between July 30, 1966 and January 6, 1968 and the final team to rack up their first four No. 1s so promptly was The Monkees, who took one particular 12 months and 21 times to accomplish the feat from November 12, 1966 to December two, 1967.

Congratulations to BTS on a different incredible achievement!

