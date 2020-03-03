bts-tops-billboard’s-artist-one-hundred-chart,-grabs-21-of-twenty-five-places-on-environment-digital-song-profits-chart,-and-far-more

Far more of BTS’s achievements on this week’s Billboard charts have been unveiled!

As earlier announced, the team took No. one on the Billboard 200 chart (rating the most well known albums in the United States) dated March 7 with their new album “Map of the Soul: seven.” Its title observe “ON” grabbed No. four on the Very hot 100 chart (position the most well known tracks in the place), while “My Time” came in at No. 84 on the Scorching 100 and “Filter” took No. 87.

“ON” also took No. one on the Digital Music Gross sales chart and No. 13 on the Streaming Music chart.

BTS grabs No. one on the Artist 100 chart, which ranks artists dependent on functionality from the Scorching 100, Billboard 200, and Social 50 chart. They go on to reign above the Social 50, now in their 168th week at No. one.

“Map of the Soul: 7” scores No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, No. 18 on the Billboard Canadian Sizzling 100, and No. two on the Canadian Digital Song Revenue chart. It also can take the leading spot on the Unbiased Albums chart and the Major Album Gross sales chart.

Above on the Earth Electronic Song Sales chart, BTS not only usually takes around the Leading 10 with new tracks from “Map of the Soul: seven,” they have grabbed 21 of the chart’s 25 spots.

See their rankings underneath!

one. BTS — “ON”

2. BTS — “My Time”

3. BTS — “Filter”

four. BTS — “Louder Than Bombs”

5. BTS — “Inner Child”

six. BTS — “We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal”

7. BTS — “UGH!”

eight. BTS — “00: 00 (Zero O’Clock)”

nine. BTS — “Moon”

10. BTS — “Interlude: Shadow”

11. BTS — “Outro: Ego”

12. BTS — “Respect”

13. BTS — “Boy With Luv” (showcasing Halsey)

14. BTS — “Make It Right”

15. BTS — “Intro: Persona”

16. BTS — “Jamais Vu”

17. BTS — “Dionysus”

21. BTS — “Singularity”

22. BTS — “Stigma”

24. BTS — “Serendipity (Comprehensive Size Edition)”

25. BTS — “MIC Drop” (that includes Desiigner)

On the Planet Albums chart, “Map of the Soul: 7” tops the chart, followed by “Love Oneself: Answer” at No. 2 and “Map of the Soul: Persona” at No. three. “Love On your own: Tear” takes No. five, “BTS WORLD” grabs No. 9, “Love Your self: Her” is at No. 12, and “You Never Wander Alone” takes No. 13.

Congratulations to BTS!

