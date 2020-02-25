bts-tops-oricon’s-day-to-day-albums-chart-with-“map-of-the-soul:-7”

BTS took No. 1 on Oricon’s everyday albums chart!
The team introduced their fourth complete album “Map of the Soul: 7” on February 21, showcasing the title observe “ON.”
On the February 24 everyday albums chart for Japan’s major songs statistics internet site Oricon, “Map of the Soul: 7” grabs the best location with a whopping 227,204 in believed gross sales.
BTS’s new release has also been topping charts in Korea and internationally, as effectively as breaking lots of gross sales data.
Congratulations to BTS!
