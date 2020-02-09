BTS unveils concept photos for the new album “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7”

BTS has released a series of concept photos for the upcoming new album “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7” – see pictures below.

Continue reading:The best fan theories for BTS ‘new album “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7”

The new photos of the South Korean boy band show the swans’ desire for perfection for their new album. See the pictures below.

BTS. CREDIT: Press

j-hope. CREDIT: Press

Jimin. CREDIT: Press

Jin. CREDIT: Press

Jung Kook. CREDIT: Press

RM. CREDIT: Press

SUGA. CREDIT: Press

V. CREDIT: Press

Last week the band shared a new trailer for “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7”. With the title “Outro: Ego”, j-hope is at the top of an energetic pop song that is underlined by a rhythm inspired by Afrobeat.

The release followed her first live performance of the new single “Black Swan”.

In James Corden’s “The Late Late Show”, the K-pop giants showed a correspondingly mysterious performance of the track, which NME had previously described as “haunting, melancholic curve ball”.

“MAP OF THE SOUL: 7” will be released on February 21st.

Last month, BTS was the first Korean act to appear at the Grammys when they partnered with Lil Nas X at the award ceremony on January 26.

The rapper played his viral hit single “Old Town Road” at the LA event and was accompanied by artists who contributed to the official remixes of the song.

Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment, the label behind BTS and Tomorrow X Together, have announced plans to start a new boy band and other groups of labels under the Big Hit umbrella.

The agency hosted a corporate meeting yesterday (February 4) at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, summarizing the past 12 months and making plans for the future.

The contribution BTS reveals concept photos for the new album “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7” in the NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.