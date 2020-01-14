BTS unveils its global project “CONNECT, BTS”

BTS has officially launched its new project “CONNECT, BTS”!

As explained on the official website of the project, “” CONNECT, BTS “is a global project aimed at connecting five cities and 22 artists, each bringing their unique philosophy and imagination. This project aims to redefine the relationships between art and music, material and immaterial, artists and their audiences, artists and artists, and theory and practice. “CONNECT, BTS” can be described in terms of collective conservation practice by curators from around the world who have echoed the philosophy of BTS. “

On January 14 KST, “CONNECT, BTS: ONLINE” and “CONNECT, BTS: LONDON” were officially unveiled. “CONNECT, BTS: LONDON” will take place from January 14 to March 6 at the Serpentine Gallery in London, United Kingdom.

Visit the website to learn more about the project and watch BTS’s interview with Jakob Kudsk Steensen, the first artist in the project.

BTS is preparing for its return from “Map Of The Soul: 7” on February 21. Watch their first trailer back, “Shadow” by Suga here!

