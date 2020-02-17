[bts-unveils-keep-track-of-listing-for-‘map-of-the-soul:-7’]

BTS is finding closer to the release of their new album Map of the Soul: seven!

Now, the K-pop band – Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V – are displaying off the 20 track names for the album.

Tunes incorporate “Intro: Persona,” “Boy With Luv” that includes Halsey, “Make It Right,” “Jamais Vu,” and “Dionysus” from Map of the Soul: Persona.

New tracks consist of “Inner Child”, “Moon”, and “Respect”. There’s also a track named “On” with Sia!

In case you skipped it, check out out the songs video for “Outro: Ego,” which attributes J-Hope.

Map of the Soul: 7 will be unveiled THIS Friday (February 21)!

