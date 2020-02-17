[bts-unveils-observe-listing-for-approaching-album-“map-of-the-soul:-7”]

After unveiling four sets of concept photos, two comeback trailers, and a pre-release track, BTS has dropped the whole keep track of list for “Map of the Soul: seven!”

On February 17 at midnight KST, the team shared the listing of 20 songs that will be on their approaching album.

The guide one is titled “ON” and the digital model of the album will include things like a edition of the track showcasing Sia. The first element of the album is made up of the tracks from their “Map of the Soul: Persona” EP prior to top to “Interlude: Shadow” (one particular of the comeback trailers) and “Black Swan” (their pre-launch track). The album concludes with a different comeback trailer tune, “Outro: Ego.”

Check out the whole keep track of checklist below!

“Map of the Soul: 7” is BTS’s fourth studio album and is set for launch on February 21. The tunes movie for the album’s direct single is owing out on February 28. BTS will be participating in an job interview for “The These days Show” on the working day their album drops and a pre-recorded episode of “The Tonight Clearly show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will air on February 24.