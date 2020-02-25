bts-urge-enthusiasts-to-remain-absent-from-shows-to-protect-against-coronavirus-distribute:-“health-is-normally-on-our-minds”

BTS has urged their followers to steer clear of attending their future displays, in an attempt to avert the spread of coronavirus.

The K-pop group are booked to movie many Television demonstrates in Seoul, South Korea to boost their hugely-predicted K-pop album, Map Of The Soul: seven.

Nevertheless, on Monday (24 February), the group streamed a press conference with no studio viewers existing.

Jimin told the digicam: “Health is always on our minds these days, and our messages of struggling with your inner self and loving on your own are eventually only achievable when you are nutritious.

“Especially considering that it is very dangerous exterior these days. I hope you consider care of you.”

[공지] 방탄소년단 ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ 발매 글로벌 기자간담회 관련 변경사항 안내 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/GH2Li0mce2 — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) February 23, 2020

In a assertion in advance of the function, the band’s management elaborated: “We have determined to entirely co-function with the government’s policy to refrain from holding events with a enormous quantity of participants in order to avert the distribute of coronavirus.

“We would like to advise supporters to refrain from traveling to the venue of the press conference for your personal protection, and check with you to support BTS by viewing the press conference by means of livestreaming.”

On Tuesday (February 25), China and South Korea announced new cases of the sickness, boosting even more issues in both nations.

BTS show up at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Credit rating: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

South Korea confirmed 60 more circumstances, bringing its overall to 893, the most exterior of China.

Coronavirus also led to cancellation of the Korean Tunes Awards and Stormzy has postponed tour dates in Asia.

The Chinese premiere of Bond movie No Time To Die has also been cancelled.

The variety of circumstances in Italy also soared to more than 200 by late Monday (February 24), which halted the production of Mission Not possible: seven as it has been filming in the region.