BTS Will take No. 3 On IFPI’s Listing Of Best-Advertising World wide Albums In 2019

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” ranks at No. 3 on the list of the best-promoting albums throughout the world last calendar year from the International Federation of the Phonographic Market (IFPI).

On March 19, the IFPI announced its Worldwide Album Chart for 2019. The IFPI is a non-income group that signifies the recorded new music sector around the world, and its Global Album Chart brings together worldwide actual physical and electronic album unit profits.

BTS’s April 2019 mini album “Map of the Soul: Persona” normally takes No. 3 on the chart with 2.5 million global units. Fans have been requesting clarification on this quantity, and there has yet to be a reaction from the IFPI.

See the International Album Chart Top 10 under:

1. Arashi’s “5×20 All the Very best!! 1999-2019” — 3.3 million international units

2. Taylor Swift’s “Lover” — 3.2 million

3. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” — 2.5 million

4. Woman Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” OST — 1.2 million

5. Billie Eilish’s “When We All Tumble Asleep, Wherever Do We Go?” — 1.2 million

6. Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” — 1.2 million

7. Ed Sheeran’s “No.6 Collaborations Project” — 1.1 million

8. Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” — 1 million

9. Rammstein’s “Rammstein” — .9 million

10. The Beatles’s “Abbey Road” — .8 million

Very last yr, BTS rated at No. 2 and No. 3 on the IFPI’s Worldwide Album Chart with “Love Oneself: Answer” and “Love Your self: Tear,” respectively.

In addition, it was not long ago declared that BTS took No. 7 on the IFPI’s listing of ideal-offering artists all over the world for 2019.

