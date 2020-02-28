bts’s-admirers-military-donate-refunds-from-concert-cancelation-to-aid-coronavirus-prevention

Next the cancelation of BTS’ Seoul concerts thanks to worries about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), lots of of the group’s fans have donated their refunds to assistance with outbreak prevention.

On February 27, it was declared that BTS’s “Map of the Soul Tour” stops in Seoul that have been prepared for April 11, 12, 18, and 19 would be canceled owing to security problems mainly because of the coronavirus outbreak. All ticket holders therefore are receiving refunds.

A supply from Hope Bridge Korea Catastrophe Aid Association explained to OSEN on February 28, “After the cancelation of BTS’s Seoul concert events, their fans have been donating their refunds and sharing proof of their donations on-line.”

They mentioned, “BTS’s admirers have been donating just after Suga donated 100 million gained [approximately $83,000], but there were specifically a whole lot of donations currently. We obtained 453 donations now by three p.m. that were registered below ARMY’s name, BTS member names, or fans’ have names. The donation total has attained 19,382,416 received [approximately $16,000].”

As of 9 a.m. KST on February 28, there had been 256 a lot more confirmed scenarios of COVID-19 in Korea, bringing the full in the region to two,022.

