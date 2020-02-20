[bts’s-“boy-with-luv”-gets-to-be-swiftest-korean-boy-team-mv-to-strike-seven-hundred-million-views]

BTS’s audio online video for “Boy With Luv” has broken one more report on YouTube!

On February 21 at somewhere around eight: 07 a.m. KST, BTS’s “Boy With Luv” (featuring Halsey) surpassed 700 million sights on YouTube, building it their second tunes online video to do so immediately after “DNA,” which arrived at the milestone final April.

“Boy With Luv” is now also the speediest Korean boy group new music video clip ever to hit the 700 million mark—BTS originally produced the music video clip on April 12 at 6 p.m. KST, indicating that it took the music just above 10 months, eight times, and 14 hrs to reach the feat.

Congratulations to BTS on still a further spectacular achievement!

Observe the colourful new music movie for “Boy With Luv” once more down below: