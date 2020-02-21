[bts’s-“boy-with-luv”-that-includes-halsey-goes-silver-in-the-british-isles]

BTS’s “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey has gone silver in the United Kingdom!

On February 21 nearby time, the BRIT Awards declared that BTS’s April 2019 track “Boy With Luv” has received silver certification from the British Phonographic Field. “Boy With Luv” is the title observe off the group’s mini album “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

Singles are accredited as silver in the United Kingdom when they achieve 200,000 models.

? @BTS_twt’s solitary ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring @halsey is #BRITcertiified Silver ? pic.twitter.com/GcQIjL0120 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 21, 2020

BTS has beforehand been licensed silver in the United Kingdom for their albums “Love You: Solution,” “Love By yourself: Tear,” and “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

This is the very first time a single of their singles has been qualified silver, and they are the initial Korean boy group to accomplish the feat. The only other Korean team to have a single go gold in the United Kingdom is BLACKPINK, who did so with their Dua Lipa collaboration “Kiss and Make Up.”

Congratulations to BTS!