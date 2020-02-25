bts’s-“dope”-becomes-their-seventh-mv-to-hit-550-million-views

BTS’s “DOPE” has now hit the 550 million look at milestone!

The music was unveiled on June 24, 2015 as a component of BTS’s third mini album “The Most Lovely Minute in Life, Pt. one.” On February 26 at 5: 50 a.m. KST, the new music video for “DOPE” arrived at 550 million sights!

“DOPE” is now BTS’s seventh MV to get to the milestone, next “DNA,” “Fire,” “Fake Appreciate,” “MIC Fall,” “Boy With Luv,” and “IDOL.” The only other Korean artists with new music films that have surpassed 550 million sights are PSY and BLACKPINK.

Celebrate by seeing “DOPE” all over again beneath!