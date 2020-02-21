[bts’s-“map-of-the-soul:-7”-has-already-arrived-at-2-million-in-gross-sales,-breaking-hanteo-records]

Sales of BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” have by now damaged Hanteo data!

The group’s new complete album was released at six p.m. KST on February 21, and its tracks quickly rose to the major of realtime digital charts.

Meanwhile, actual physical profits of the album soared. In accordance to Hanteo chart, “Map of the Soul: 7” reached 2,183,000 in gross sales by eight p.m. KST.

Its whole income by seven: 10 p.m. KST have been presently at one,036,556, and it reached 2,137,292 in income by 7: 45 p.m. KST.

This helps make BTS the swiftest Korean artist to achieve 1 million and two million in income on Hanteo.

In April 2019, BTS’s mini album “Map of the Soul: Persona” achieved 1.38 million sales on Hanteo by 9 p.m. KST. Its first 7 days profits came to a complete of 2,130,480 — the very best in Hanteo heritage at the time. With gross sales of “Map of the Soul: seven,” BTS has previously broken their initial week income record in a make any difference of two several hours!

In addition, just before “Map of the Soul: 7” was released, its distributor Dreamus Corporation shared that stock pre-orders of the album had strike 4.02 million, breaking a file as soon as all over again.

Congratulations to BTS!

Source (1) (2)