bts’s-“map-of-the-soul:-7”-scores-no.-one-on-oricon’s-weekly-albums-chart,-now-conquering-world’s-5-biggest-tunes-marketplaces

BTS is now dominating album charts in the prime five major songs markets in the entire world after grabbing No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly albums chart!

On March three KST, Japan’s premier tunes statistics internet site Oricon declared that BTS’s new album “Map of the Soul: 7” has taken No. 1 on its weekly albums chart with 377,000 income. The chart reflects product sales from February 24 to March 1.

“Map of the Soul: 7” is BTS’s fifth album to rating No. 1 on the Japanese chart, following their 2016 Japanese album “Youth,” 2017 Korean mini album “Love By yourself: Her,” 2018 Japanese album “Face Yourself,” and 2018 Korean album “Love By yourself: Reply.”

BTS’s latest album has now scored No. 1 in the world’s top five biggest songs markets: the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. They are the initial Asian group to attain this feat!

