[bts’s-“on”-debuts-at-leading-of-big-realtime-charts-+-breaks-document-for-most-special-listeners-in-1st-hour-on-melon]

BTS’s latest comeback is off to a excellent start off!

BTS unveiled their new album “MAP OF THE SOUL : 7” and audio video for title monitor “ON” at six p.m. KST on February 21. As quickly as the track was launched, it debuted on the best of realtime songs charts Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, and Flo.

The song has also established a new history on Melon for the most exclusive listeners in the 1st hour of its release, with 123,489 listeners.

BTS is established to make their first appearance on NBC’s “The Nowadays Show” on February 21, and they will also be returning to NBC’s “The Tonight Clearly show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on February 24 for a specific episode.

Congratulations to BTS and never fail to remember to view BTS’s Kinetic Manifesto Movie : Arrive Prima for “ON“!

Supply (one)