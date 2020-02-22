[bts’s-“on”-kinetic-manifesto-film-gains-remarkable-selection-of-views-in-initial-24-hrs]

BTS’s kinetic manifesto movie for “ON” has received an amazing total of views in its initially 24 several hours!

The movie was unveiled at 6 p.m. KST on February 21 along with their new album “Map of the Soul: 7.” At the 24-hour mark, it recorded around 43.24 million sights.

BTS now holds the title of the most-considered 24-hour debut on YouTube with their music video for “Boy With Luv.” With the official tunes video clip for “ON” set to be produced on February 28, it will be appealing to see if BTS will be ready to leading that record.

BTS has been soaring with the launch of their new album “Map of the Soul: seven.” Their title track “ON” debuted at the major of main realtime charts and established a new report for the maximum variety of exceptional listeners in the 1st hour on Melon. The album has also topped the iTunes Top Albums charts in at the very least 91 distinctive regions, placing a new history for the group, and sold more than 2.65 million copies in its initially working day of income in accordance to Hanteo chart.

Congratulations to BTS on the astounding achievements. Don’t forget to out the kinetic manifesto film for BTS’s “ON” down below!