bts’s-“on”-kinetic-manifesto-film-surpasses-one-hundred-million-views

BTS has obtained yet another remarkable feat with their most current comeback!

The “ON” Kinetic Manifesto Movie : Arrive Prima was disclosed on February 21 at six p.m. KST along with the release of their most recent album “MAP OF THE SOUL : seven.”

The video arrived at 100 million views on February 28 at about 5: 45 p.m. KST, which is just below one particular 7 days because its launch.

The existing document for the fastest Korean team new music video to access 100 million views is held by BTS’s “Boy With Luv,” which reached the milestone in one particular day, 13 hours, and 38 minutes.

Congratulations to BTS on a different accomplishment!

Enjoy the “ON” Kinetic Manifesto Film : Arrive Prima all over again under:

Also look at out the official new music video for “ON,” which was introduced at midnight on February 28!