bts’s-“on”-mv-brings-“maze-runner,”-“noah’s-ark,”-and-far-more-to-around-the-globe-twitter-tendencies:-look-at-out-army’s-mv-reactions

BTS’s new “ON” MV has taken about Twitter!

On February 28 at midnight KST, the group released the formal tunes online video for the chart-topping hit “ON” off their new album “Map of the Soul: 7.”

The around the globe traits on Twitter ended up rapidly taken about by reactions to the MV, from trending hashtags these kinds of as #ONVIDEOPARTY, #ONMusicVideo, and #BringItON to spontaneous developments like “Maze Runner,” “Lion King,” and “Noah’s Ark” as fans pointed out identical motifs in the MV and those stories.

[email protected]_twt linked hashtags on the throughout the world traits: one. #ONVIDEOPARTY

two. #ONMusicVideo

3. #BringItON

six. Maze Runner

seven. 메이즈러너 (Maze Runner)

10. 노아의 방주 (Noah’s Ark)

11. Lion King

14. ‘ON’ Formal MV

15. #BTSStreamingParty

17. #ONMVToday pic.twitter.com/frS7Lz7az9 — BTS Mauritius ⁷ (@BTSMauritius) February 27, 2020

Locals when they see maze runner, lion king, assault on titan and noah’s ark trending #ONVIDEOPARTY #BringItON

pic.twitter.com/kQf4gUPLpS — Jun⁷ (@zero0kook) February 27, 2020

In fact, BTS’s enthusiasts Military have been finding tons of attainable connections among the new MV and other stories and cinematic universes.

It is a crossover amongst Noah’s ark, The Maze Runner and The Lion King. It is a whole motion picture, where’s the Oscar #ONMusicVideo #BringItON #ONVIDEOPARTY pic.twitter.com/JMr5zexTtn — THE Style IS BTS ⁷ (@sorafirstlove) February 27, 2020

The ebook of Exodus claims that immediately after crossing the Reed Sea, Moses (namjoon) led the Hebrews into the Sinai, Mount Sinai is a mountain in the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt. #ONVIDEOPARTY pic.twitter.com/3OKK9uudwb — jelz ˡᵘᵛ ᵇᵗˢ ⁷ (@cchimbap) February 27, 2020

tell me why the mv is referencing maze runner…….i’m scared #ONVIDEOPARTY pic.twitter.com/J3D32YCHlX — ً lani⁷ STREAM ON (@moonchildpjms) February 27, 2020

Namjoon as noah with his animal pals ?#ONVIDEOPARTY #ONMusicVideo @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Pji1TyPwqN — TIN-틴⁷? (@taebokkiii) February 27, 2020

Its not just the wall and the managing but even this portion reminded me of attack on titan (period 3 part two)#ONVIDEOPARTY #ONMusicVideo #BringItON @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Q2wVHezWtx — hayaam ⁷ | ia (@Yoongi_Youth) February 27, 2020

this what my teenage yrs of seeing and studying starvation game titles, divergent and maze runner was making ready me for #ONVIDEOPARTY pic.twitter.com/SYSdNlCWYL — mimmi⁷ (@tealyoon) February 27, 2020

Lovers are also posting comparisons and similarities between “ON” and BTS’s former MVs.

the wall falling on them and keeping them from their dreams in bogus adore vs . the wall opening up for them in ON and allowing them to attain the top. #OnVideoParty pic.twitter.com/lCNhRYPVFN — Joon⁷s Planet (@kimparkdaily) February 27, 2020

In N.O we saw the boys likely down the stairs, acquiring a really hard time battling the system bc it disregards the youth. In ON we see them uniting with everybody, climbing up the mountain and battling for themselves and for a improved tomorrow for the youth :’) #ONVIDEOPARTY pic.twitter.com/JmF3LPCWcu — coco⁷ (@gayoongi) February 27, 2020

jungkook in every mv: dashi operate run run#ONVIDEOPARTY

pic.twitter.com/EDfwZwiJQh — jelz ˡᵘᵛ ᵇᵗˢ ⁷ (@cchimbap) February 27, 2020

And there are many brain-blowing theories staying shared.

Hold out. Jin didn’t magically make that d*advert chook alive. HE WENT Back again IN TIME. Check out how he turned shocked and appeared outside when he observed the cage relocating. All those persons behind them had been the people today who were d*advertisement at the starting of the mv. HE WENT Again IN THE TIME AND SAVED Everyone pic.twitter.com/OXVEn564tQ — ahana⁷ ll BTS’s Genre IS BTS ll (@MOTS7PRlNT) February 27, 2020

This is as well gorgeous. If the small woman represents Army, that suggests Tae kept her blindfolded to safeguard her from viewing the evil within just the wall. He only took it off when he can present him the attractiveness outside. @BTS_twt #ONVIDEOPARTY https://t.co/uQHYAfuyRj — Aileen ? ⁷ and her BTS Wondering Hats (@Awake_Aileen) February 27, 2020

Jin tried out so numerous situations to free the birds but only thrive after and it was jungkook……#ONVIDEOPARTY #ONMusicVideo #BringItON pic.twitter.com/rHSCtKYkPh — TIN-틴⁷? (@taebokkiii) February 27, 2020

jungkook watched the 7 birds fly absent and then ran up the mountain to the other associates with a smile on his confront, the birds are a illustration of them #ONVIDEOPARTY pic.twitter.com/eU1qlpBuHn — mina⁷ ✰ (@EUPH0RlAL0VE) February 27, 2020

this audio online video shows all the agony and battle they went through to get to the leading. this is pretty diverse from all their other audio video clips but it was definitely beautiful from start out to finish. i imagine the ”no extra dream” means they at last arrived at their dream.#ONVIDEOPARTY pic.twitter.com/GkFalF5ZxS — ☾⁷ MY TIME MY TIME MY TIME MY TIME MY TIME MY TIME (@KOOVANCY) February 27, 2020

The music video clip has in a natural way produced quite a few enthusiasts emotional!

THE SMILE OF JUNGKOOK While Jogging TO THE Best WITH BTS IM CRYING ?? NO Far more Dream TO Aspiration??? #ONVIDEOPARTY pic.twitter.com/9XjN5LY7Ms — chie⁷ (@pjmsmiley) February 27, 2020

2013: NO A lot more Aspiration 2020: Desire This obtained me. We have come so much #ONVIDEOPARTY pic.twitter.com/ruwa9CjQ7w — ????????⁷☾ (@chibiicrystal) February 27, 2020

no but basically this makes me really feel so a lot of thoughts since namjoon is really leading the individuals to a area wherever they really don’t experience any sorrow or harm in which no more dream turns into aspiration and leads into the light-weight of better times im �de41 #ONVIDEOPARTY pic.twitter.com/x1waTslFtD — ##??⁷☆ (@K0_0Bl) February 27, 2020

And of training course, there is a lot to speak about when it will come to the men exhibiting off their performing and accomplishing abilities in the video clip.

NAMJOON WAS Spectacular IN ALL HIS ROLES!! HE SLAYED IT!! #ONVIDEOPARTY pic.twitter.com/hIiHCPSkyj — ???⁷ namu fanatic ?? (@iSwoonforJoon) February 27, 2020

ok but now, let us chat about how jimin is effective in this component. did yall see that kick????#ONVIDEOPARTY @BTS_twt

pic.twitter.com/KWzGuHfo2Z — ábby ⁷ (@pjiminedt) February 27, 2020

JUNGKOOK SINGING THE Legendary BRIDGE WITH THIS Wonderfully AESTHETIC Landscapes IS THE This means OF PERFECTION #ONVIDEOPARTYpic.twitter.com/ttMcv3Tw9Y — • taekook⁷ • (@gukth) February 27, 2020

Hoseok looking like a male guide actor of a motion picture#ONVideoParty #BringitON#Jhope #제이홉 #방탄소년단제이홉 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/BRGqu9fDGb — Jas’ Hope ⁷ (@Jas_97671) February 27, 2020

This component was quite short but taehyung after once more proved he is this kind of an remarkable actor!#ONVIDEOPARTY pic.twitter.com/1wAlkqCkZf — 보라색?⁷ Mystaerious Youngster (@MysTaeriousV) February 27, 2020

YOONGI SNAPPED SO Difficult IN THIS 1 WHO Permitted HIM #ONVIDEOPARTYpic.twitter.com/hNJvMycfVF — remie ★ (@yoonsfairie) February 27, 2020

WHY ARE U Guys NOT Speaking ABOUT SEOKJIN’S Acting Expertise??? HE Justifies AN Performing DEBUT! WE DAMN Require IT#BringItON #ONVideoPartypic.twitter.com/E9QhPE2Aep — DEPUNGAL GANDA⁷ (@seokjinpogi_) February 27, 2020

Although the MV could possibly be severe, Military Twitter’s currently being as hilarious as generally.

Me: hoseok, jungkook fainted at the back again- Hoseok: this aint about him #ONVIDEOPARTY pic.twitter.com/vEseukeMWc — ésh⁷ is occupied streaming (@mollajoon) February 27, 2020

bighit: alright visible references consist of [checks notes] each one YA dystopian fiction narrative manufactured in the previous two many years

lumpens, a single alpaca in each and every hand: bought it — jo ?(´^ `●) (@koumomochii) February 27, 2020

I was so certain they had been gonna maintain up Jungkook like this at the close of the online video ? pic.twitter.com/GT4uTlnMnl — Bhavna ⁷ (@kidovna) February 27, 2020

jungkook and yoongi: yall are gonna die… namjoon: OF Entertaining!!#ONMusicVideo #ONVIDEOPARTY pic.twitter.com/TxUFT1kM18 — aira UGH⁷ (@meanyoongi0309) February 27, 2020

If we preserve seeing we will recognize @BTS_twt #BTSStreamingParty #ONMusicVideo #BringItON — Soo Choi⁷? (@choi_bts2) February 27, 2020

General, BTS and their group have absolutely wowed absolutely everyone with this MV!

Good day($+$() DID WE JUST GET TO Look at THE Motion picture OF THE Year?????

#ONMusicVideo #ONVIDEOPARTY

pic.twitter.com/aJkyHdZp4Y — ? ⁱˢ ᵇᵘˢʸ ᶜʳʸⁱⁿᵍ ᵒᵛᵉʳ ʲᵘⁿᵍᵏᵒᵒᵏ ⁷ (@jjkgcfx) February 27, 2020

What are your feelings on BTS’s new MV?