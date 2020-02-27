bts’s-“on”-mv-shatters-record-as-it-hits-ten-million-views

BTS’s “ON” has already strike 10 million views!

On February 28 at midnight KST, BTS dropped the formal new music movie for the title track “ON” off their whole album “Map of the Soul: 7.”

By 1: 05 a.m. KST, the monitor had already surpassed 10 million views, meaning it took only 65 minutes to get to the milestone (the audio movie was scheduled to “premiere” with a two-moment countdown at 11: 58 p.m KST, introducing two minutes to the count below).

The earlier document for swiftest time to arrive at 10 million sights by a Korean team was accomplished by BTS’s “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey past 12 months, which achieved this in 2 hours and 52 minutes. It’s noted that Taylor Swift’s “Me!” showcasing Brendan Urie strike 10 million views in 2 hours.

View “ON” once again underneath!

