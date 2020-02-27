bts’s-“on”-mv-would-make-history-with-best-ever-sights-for-youtube-premiere

BTS’s “ON” new music movie set a new report with its YouTube premiere!

When the group’s new MV was produced at midnight KST on February 28, it was revealed by a YouTube premiere, in which viewers look at a new movie alongside one another.

In excess of one.5 million men and women knowledgeable “ON” together for the first time throughout its premiere. Kevin Allocca, the Head of Society and Trends at YouTube, confirmed by using Twitter that this is a new history for peak viewers for a premiere and it is much more than 500,000 viewers higher than the former file.

Confirmed: This formally set the new report for peak viewers on a YT premiere, besting the previous file by far more than 500,000 viewers https://t.co/DJaYeocSrn — Kevin Allocca (@shockallocca) February 27, 2020

The “ON” MV has also presently arrived at 10 million sights in record time.

Congratulations to BTS and Army!