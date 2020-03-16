BTS’s “ON” Remains No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, March Week 3

BTS’ “ON” has achieved a perfect score for the second consecutive week and remains No. 1 on our chart. The song has now taken 12 music show wins. Congratulations again to BTS!

Holding steady at No. 2 is IZ*ONE’s “FIESTA,” and rounding out the top three is IU’s “I Give You My Heart” from the OST of the drama “Crash Landing On You.”

There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart – March 2020, Week 3

1 (–) ON Chart Info 1 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (–) FIESTA Chart Info 2 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (+1) I Give You My Heart Chart Info 4 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

4 (-1) Psycho Chart Info 3 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (–) Any song Chart Info 5 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

6 (+1) HIP Chart Info 7 Previous rank 16 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (+3) Start Chart Info 10 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

8 (–) METEOR Chart Info 8 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

9 (-3) Here I Am Again Chart Info 6 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

10 (+1) Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers Chart Info 11 Previous rank 27 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart



Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (new) 솔직히 지친다 (Everybody Has) Chungha 12 (–) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night) Noel 13 (-4) 둘만의 세상으로 가 (Let Us Go) Crush 14 (+4) 그때 그 아인 (Someday, The Boy) Kim Feel 15 (new) 영웅 (Kick It) NCT 127 16 (-1) To You My Light (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 17 (-4) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love) AKMU 18 (+6) 반만 (Half) Jin Min Ho 19 (-2) 너를 사랑하고 있어 (My Love) Baekhyun 20 (+6) 시든 꽃에 물을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone) HYNN 21 (-2) 사랑이란 멜로는 없어 (I Still Love You A Lot) Jeon Sang Keun 22 (-6) 아마두 (I’MMA DO) Yumdda, Deepflow, Paloalto, The Quiett, Simon Dominic 23 (-1) 조금 취했어 (I’m a little drunk) Lim Jae Hyun 24 (-3) 바빠서 (Cold (feat. Heize)) Gaeko 25 (new) 돌덩이 (Stone Block) Ha Hyun Woo 26 (-12) Flower Yoon Mi Rae 27 (new) 그날의 바람 (Come With The Wind) Yook Sungjae 28 (-3) 다시는 사랑하지 않고, 이별에 아파하기 싫어 (No Love, No Heartbreak) Baek Ji Young 29 (-2) Phocha Hwang In Wook 30 (–) Scream DreamCatcher 31 (new) 어떻게 지내 (I Need You) OVAN 32 (+2) 너의 하루는 좀 어때 (Your Day) Gummy 33 (-4) 잘 지내고 있는지 궁금해 (I miss you) V.O.S 34 (new) 미친 소리 (Crazy Excuse) Lee Ye Joon 35 (+3) Obsession EXO 36 (-3) Dr. 베베 (Dr. BeBe) PENTAGON 37 (-17) 내 마음의 사진 (A picture of my mind) Song Ga In 38 (-6) See you later Jang Deok Cheol 39 (-16) 노을 (Sunset) Davichi 40 (-9) Feel Special TWICE 41 (new) ICE AGE MCND 42 (-7) 새 사랑 (Another Love) Song Ha Ye 43 (–) 헤어진 우리가 지켜야 할 것들 (Goodbye list) Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il 44 (-8) ROCKSTAR (feat. Paloalto) Ravi 45 (-3) 뛰어들게 (Dive) iKON 46 (-5) DAZZLE DAZZLE Weki Meki 47 (-10) REVEAL The Boyz 48 (-2) Nerdy Love (feat. Baek Yerin) pH-1 49 (-5) DUN DUN EVERGLOW 50 (-5) 워커홀릭 (Workaholic) BOL4

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube K-pop Songs + Music Videos – 10%

