[bts’s-“spring-day”-turns-into-their-twelfth-mv-to-hit-three-hundred-million-sights]

BTS’s songs video for “Spring Day” has surpassed 300 million sights on YouTube!

On February 22 at roughly 11: 58 a.m. KST, BTS’s “Spring Day” reached 300 million sights on YouTube, making it the group’s 12th songs movie to do so just after “DNA,” “Fire,” “Dope,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Fake Appreciate,” “Save Me,” “IDOL,” “Not Now,” “Boy With Luv,” and “Boy In Luv.”

“Spring Day” was initially produced on February 13, 2017 at 12 a.m. KST as the title observe of BTS’s repackaged album “You Never Walk By yourself,” this means that it took the song just above three decades and 9 times to strike the 300 million mark on YouTube.

BTS is at this time the only Korean artist to have arrived at the milestone with 12 different music videos.

Congratulations to BTS!

View the poignant audio movie for “Spring Day” once again underneath: