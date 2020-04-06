BTS’s “StayAtHomeChallenge” video will be featured by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism

When people in the world suggested to stay at home if you can control the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), BTS V showed video #StayAtHomeCharape own!

Video of dance V dancing and singing to the performance of the play on television, and wrote the words, “All men, if you are bored, you talk with your TV. #StayAtHomeChallenge.” Performance offered is the PostmodernJukebox “Retro” 50s Chainsmoker Style / Halsey Cover ft. Kenton Chen. “

On April 6, South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Civilization posted a V tweet on its official Twitter account.

The tweet started, “BTS’s V’s #StayAtHomeChallenge!” with a purple heart, often used by BTS and ARMY fans. Then, “All the people, how you enjoy life StayAtHome? Ministry of Culture and Sport supports about life culture that is useful in StayAtHome with many different content.” And then to associate the Ministry website.

Because pandemic COVID-19, the BTS must cancel concerts are planned in April in Seoul also declined tour dates in North America. The group recently participated in a special “HomeFest”, featuring live-action global stars and invited audiences to follow the CDC and government guidelines on pandemics and donate to organizations in need.

