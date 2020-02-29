bts’s-v-+-the-boyz’s-younghoon-go-viral-for-their-lovable-conversation-at-“music-bank”

Enthusiasts found a tremendous-lovable interaction involving BTS’s V and The Boyz’s Younghoon on the hottest episode of KBS’s “Music Bank”!

Younghoon has often spoken about V remaining his ultimate role model in the earlier, and he even faithfully carried a TATA (V’s BT21 character) plushie in all places final 12 months soon after acquiring it as a reward from V.

At the stop of the February 28 broadcast of “Music Lender,” Younghoon had the probability to interact with his idol when once again on stage. When BTS was closing out the clearly show with an encore of their new title observe “ON,” which had just won 1st location for the 7 days, Younghoon took the prospect to bow politely to V on his way offstage.

V returned the gesture with a respectful bow and a helpful nod of his individual, and Younghoon could not conceal his enjoyment at getting seen by his purpose model—an lovable second that has considering that gone viral on the internet.

nooooo who’s this omg it’s so adorable how he went “woah” went taehyung bowed back to him like he cant feel it lmao pic.twitter.com/W3yGBFzNqR — vmin subunit⁷ ✨track 15: 친구 “you are my soulmate” (@vmindaily) February 28, 2020

Verify out the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles underneath!

