bts’s-v’s-kid-co-star-from-“on”-mv-talks-about-what-he-was-like-at-the-rear-of-the-scenes

Kid actress Rina Johnson has shared her expertise operating with BTS’s V for the group’s “ON” music online video!

The young actress, who appeared in BTS’s new songs video for their title monitor “ON,” lately took to Instagram to remedy fans’ questions about what it was like functioning with V and the other BTS customers at the rear of the scenes.

Putting up a screenshot from the music video, Rina Johnson stated that she experienced played the function of “V’s sister who was missing.” While she hadn’t regarded the tale of the new music video through filming, V knowledgeable her beforehand that she was actively playing his sister in the video.

The 13-year-outdated actress shared that she had spent two days filming the video—on the very first, she worked only with V, although on the 2nd, she acted together with all of the BTS users for their group scene.

Rina Johnson also unveiled that she hadn’t acknowledged she was auditioning for a BTS video till she bought the aspect, but that immediately after working with the idols in person, she was now an Military.

The young actress could not say more than enough superior matters about V in particular, describing him as “looking like my Japanese cousin [Rina Johnson is half-Japanese] and really friendly,” “very light,” and “very great.” She also recalled that “he was talkative and requested me numerous questions.”

When requested to identify “the most humorous person in BTS,” she replied, “V was.”

Rina Johnson also shared that filming with the BTS members was “fun” mainly because “they have been dancing all that time and joking around…just like standard boys.”

Revealing that the idols spoke to her in each English and Japanese, she noted, “They spoke improved Japanese than me.”

Check out Rina Johnson in BTS’s epic music video for “ON” here!

