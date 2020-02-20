[bubble-bursting:-tide’s-ncaa-hopes-on-the-brink-right-after-household-reduction-to-texas-a&m]

TUSCALOOSA — Consider Alabama’s bubble burst.

Hunting to confirm it belongs in the coveted NCAA event industry, the sharpshooting Crimson Tide went chilly at the worst time, missing 7 of eight 3-point makes an attempt during the game’s ultimate 7½ minutes as checking out Texas A&M took a 74-68 victory at Coleman Coliseum.

The loss to an Aggies workforce that entered the week No. 134 nationally in Internet ranking all but eradicates Alabama (14-12, six-7 SEC) from NCAA consideration.

“It was a single we actually desired,” initially-calendar year Alabama head coach Nate Oats claimed Wednesday. “It put a significant damper in producing a operate to the NCAA tournament.”

Crimson Tide freshmen guard Jaden Shackelford produced his 3rd-straight 20-place sport with 24 points many thanks to a season-significant-tying 6 three-tips (6-of-15), while sophomore Kira Lewis Jr. and junior John Petty Jr. additional 16 and 11 details, respectively, with 4 and three 3-pointers apiece.

But when Alabama desired them, they just did not fall.

The Tide shot 16-of-44 from three for the match (36.four p.c) but managed to make just eight-of-23 in the second 50 percent, like a extend late when it missed five straight treys above a virtually six-moment extend right before a 3-pointer by Alex Reese stopped the bleeding with 41 seconds remaining. Lewis and Shackelford then missed back again-to-back again tries with underneath 35 seconds remaining to seal the decline.

“Some of these guys that have strike major photographs for us during the class of the year, it just failed to drop for whatsoever cause tonight,” Oats reported. “It truly is hard, and we desired a single of all those five to drop. We essential that run to cease and it just failed to happen.”

In the meantime, Texas A&M closed out the sport generating its past 5 field goal attempts when outscoring the Tide 18-six more than the game’s closing 3: 57.

The Aggies (13-12, seven-6 SEC) entered the 7 days ranked 348 out of 350 teams nationally in three-point capturing share at just 26 p.c (134-of-516) but shot a season-best 45.8 percent (11-of-24) from length Wednesday, recording their second-most three-pointers built this year (A&M shot 14-of-35 from LSU on Jan. 14).

“They did not shoot this properly in any of the online games that I observed, so received to give their men credit rating,” Oats explained. “But it can be a really disappointing decline for us.”

Alabama misplaced for the fifth time in its very last 7 contests and unsuccessful to build off the momentum it received from last Saturday’s 88-82 upset of LSU. The Tide strike the street for a two-game stretch in neighboring Mississippi, beginning with Saturday’s 7: 30 p.m. suggestion at Ole Skip.

Listed here are 3 takeaways:

one. Consistency from exterior remains an concern.

Dwelling and dying by the three-issue shot can be like getting a poisoned pill at periods, a single that the Crimson Tide couldn’t belly Wednesday night.

Though carrying the scoring load much of the game with a year-large-tying six three-tips, Shackelford also missed nine 3s in the match, such as his remaining four attempts from over and above the arch.

In the meantime, Lewis went additional than 8 minutes in between 3-ideas late in the recreation, missing two tries in the game’s ultimate one: 29 before generating a fluky three from the leading of the essential in which he tried to attract a foul. Alex Reese’s lone 3-pointer in the match came with 41 seconds remaining to conclusion an -for-5 skid from outside in excess of the previous 6 minutes or much more, but that came far too very little, much too late.

Texas A&M, on the other facet, created a period-best effort from outdoors, capturing 45.eight p.c from three-stage range with Savion Flagg and Wendell Mitchell just about every capturing four-of-7 to score 18 and 12 details, respectively.

2. Alabama’s bigs keep on to underperform, primarily on the boards.

Oats has expressed aggravation with the absence of rebounding from his trio of 6-foot-9 forwards — redshirt freshman Javian Davis and juniors Alex Reese and Galin Smith.

Once once again, the trio mixed for less than 10 rebounds in a recreation, with Reese running 4 boards in 20 minutes and Smith pulling in just a few in 17 minutes as Alabama was outrebounded 37-29. It was the fifth straight recreation the Tide did not gain the fight of the boards.

That put together with 19 turnovers proved only as well a lot to overcome Wednesday night time.

“If you are going to have 19 turnovers and get outrebounded by virtually double digits, you might be likely to have to shoot,” Oats said. “Versus superior groups, you happen to be heading to have to shoot almost 50-percent. We’re likely to have to get harder on the glass.”

three. Wednesday’s reduction is in particular costly for Alabama’s NCAA bid.

Oats didn’t mince words and phrases Tuesday, Alabama necessary to earn most of its ultimate 6 game titles with Wednesday’s home contest in opposition to the Aggies a particular will have to-have.

Well the Crimson Tide just didn’t have it Wednesday in opposition to Texas A&M, in particular down the stretch as it allow a different 2nd-50 percent direct slip via its fingers.

Following a a few-level enjoy by Shackelford that gave Alabama a 62-56 lead with four: 16 still left, the Aggies closed out the game’s previous three: 57 on an 18-6 operate, generating their last five subject target makes an attempt right before sealing the victory at the charity stripe, producing six straight absolutely free throws to close it.

Alabama, which entered the recreation with the nation’s No. 36 Internet position following previous Saturday’s massive upset of a ranked LSU, wanted to near out the typical season on a little bit of a operate with its two preceding Quad one wins — at house to Auburn (No. 25) and LSU (No. 31) — both of those teetering with falling to Quad two if the two fell out of the Leading 30 over-all.

But now those people wins you should not issue as considerably with Wednesday’s household decline, which arrived in a match it was favored to acquire by 11 to correctly put Alabama on the brink of NCAA Event elimination.