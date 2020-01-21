Bubble tea lovers must undergo surgery after lumps form in his colon

A teenager who drank two cups of bubble tea underwent surgery after not digesting the starchy balls that formed two hard lumps in his colon.

Last Thursday, a report by the First Affiliated Hospital of Xinxiang Medical University in central Henan Province, Central China, showed that the solid objects known as faecal stones – or stones made of faeces – were two to three centimeters in size.

The x-ray shows a similar incident in 2019, in which doctors found more than 100 undigested tapioca balls in a girl’s stomach. (Supplied)

Pediatrician Zhang Haiyang, who treated the boy late last year, said the boy’s intestinal obstruction was most likely due to his love of foam tea.

“Around 3:00 a.m. while I was on call, a 13-year-old boy with sudden abdominal pain was brought in,” said Dr. Zhang.

“X-rays indicated intestinal obstruction.”

Surgery was scheduled the following day when his condition did not improve.

“When we examined his intestine, we discovered two solid objects, one larger and one smaller,” said Dr. Zhang.

“These two objects caused his obstacle.”

According to the hospital, the items seemed soft and the surgeons decided against surgically removing them.

“About two or three days after the operation, he passed out with his chair,” said the doctor.

“As the patient’s medical history continued, he said he had had a cup of bubble tea about a week before his symptoms started.

“He didn’t chew the blisters and swallowed them completely.

“About three to four days later he drank another cup, and on both occasions he didn’t chew and just swallowed.

“It is therefore very likely that the tapioca pearls will stick together and clog his intestines.”

The teenager had no long-term health effects.