Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB and Shaquil Barrett plan to keep their talents in Tampa

ORLANDO, Florida (WFLA) – “We’re planning Tampa. I am planning on Tampa. “

Shaquil Barrett, who led the league in bags in his first season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spoke openly about his future with the team at

Pro bowl on Wednesday.

“I’m currently here and I’m using this next step.”

said Barrett. “I don’t know where it will end up, but I’m confident

It will be where I should be what I think Tampa is. “

The linebacker is one of 19 free agents in the Buccaneers squad. However, due to his productivity this season, Barrett is high on the list of free agents.

“Now it’s up to Tampa Bay,” said Barrett. Our plan is to get everything we can out of them. “

Barrett has shown he is worth the money it takes to get around a lengthy deal, and has told News Channel 8 why he was working towards this contract.

“I definitely want to have security. My overall goal was to ensure that my family never had to worry or feel unstable, ”said Barrett. “I want security. That is all I want for my family. To be able to do that would mean a lot for me, for them, for my family at home, for my siblings, I could help everyone and I just want stability and security for my family. “