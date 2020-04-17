Buccaneers WR Godwin eager to fight Brady

Tampa, Florida [AP] Chris Godwin has not made a bold prediction about the future of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pro Bowl receivers are thrilled with Tom Brady’s signature and are keen to work in Super Bowl champion 6th quarterback. He is also not in a hurry to guess how good the Bucks are.

“It’s cool to talk about preseason expectations, but in the end we still have to do a lot of work to get where we want to be,” Godwin said Thursday. It was “Everything on the paper looks cool, but when we go out and stink, it’s wasted.”

Tampa Bay hit the 7-9 finish and missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season. Godwin became the first Pro Bowl selection in 2019, leading the club with 86 receptions and 9 touchdowns at 1,333 yards.

He talked to Brady over the phone as the three-time NFL MVP left the New England Patriot and signed a $ 50 million contract with Bucks for two years in a free agency, but the two were still together. No opportunity to work Social distance limits established for coronavirus pandemics.

“The only thing I can do so far is my first phone conversation. I’m looking forward to being able to speak any time after the virus has calmed down,” Godwin said, saying the NFL will give the team a training facility. He added that he has been working out in his backyard since he ordered the closure.

“I do a lot of things myself,” he added. I think I have a complete understanding of what kind of things I need to get my body ready. ”

Godwin and Mike Evans, who joined Randy Moss in the Hall of Fame last year as the only receiver in NFL history, started their career for six consecutive seasons with a 1,000-yard receive. Moss joined him in New England in 2007.

Godwin has a different relationship between the quarterback and the receiver, which makes it difficult to predict how long it will take him and Brady to time. In particular, pandemics limit the amount of time players can work on each other before camping.

The fourth-year pro said he considered calling other receivers to play with Brady to pick his head what to expect, but I’m not sure if those conversations would help.

“In the end, I’m a very different person to the one I played with, and he’s a different quarterback than any other quarterback I’ve ever played. Would be really difficult to talk to, “Godwin said.

“I think the biggest adjustment we can make is talking to Tom and trying to get a feel for what he likes and expects from his receiver,” Godwin added. . Same page “

Godwin enters the final season of the contract signed in 2017 as a third round draft topic.

Mr Bucks said signing him to the long-term extension was a priority, but the 24-year-old recipient said neither side had “more conversation so far”.

“To be honest, I’m not too worried. I’m very confident in where I’m now. The biggest thing for me is that I can be an elite player in this league. Keep proving what you can do and be the man I’ve always been, “Godwin said.

“I was always proud to be a good teammate, a hard worker, and those things will not change,” he added. “It would be great to be able to get something done this offseason, but I’m not going to stress myself about things I can’t control now.”

