Buck and Aikman back in the saddle for Super Bowl LIV

It is their biggest broadcast of the year, one that will turn more eyes on them than perhaps with any other TV show this year.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who have done five Super Bowls together, try to treat it like a new day at the office, but they know that butterflies are inevitable.

“I think that anyone who would tell you that doing a game for 115 million people doesn’t bump your nerves is lying to you,” Buck said. “And as much as I say that you are not trying to think about how many people there are looking and basically taking you apart, you are thinking about it.” It’s just impossible not to do it, but that’s good. I think it really forces you to concentrate. “

On Sunday it is the turn of the two men when the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet a Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line in Super Bowl LIV, which Fox live from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jennifer Lopez, will be broadcast and Shakira will perform during the break with the singer of the national anthem that has yet to be determined during this writing.

Hard Rock Stadium – home of the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes football teams – has played five previous NFL title matches and is a location that Buck and Aikman are very familiar with. From the point of view of a broadcaster, both men say that the stadium, which was renovated in 2015, is good, with adequate facilities near their stand and good lines of sight to every part of the field.

“You don’t have to watch the entire game from the monitor,” Buck said. “You can really see the live action and see enough where the corners are good, where you can determine where a man goes beyond the limits. You know, some of these places are low … so the distant side line in every corner is really hard to see, such as where a man goes outside the boundaries or if he was able to dive into the end zone. And you almost have to wait, otherwise you would just gamble and it would be the worst thing in the world to guess wrong in the Super Bowl. “

Some stadiums are not that good. For example, the booth at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Where Super Bowl XXXIX was hosted in 2005, was high and made life difficult for Buck, Aikman and their boothmate that year, Cris Collinsworth. Aikman even recalls that Collinsworth was so upset by his compromised vantage point that he took a somewhat extreme measure to ensure that he could pass on the action accurately.

“He didn’t feel like he could see the field, he didn’t feel like he could see numbers and all that stuff,” Aikman remembered laughing. “So he went to have an eye exam on Saturday night and went to Lens Crafters and had glasses for the Sunday game. He had never worn glasses in a broadcast and he was wearing glasses in the cabin for the Super Bowl. “