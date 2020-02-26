[buck-owens’-crystal-palace-hosts-14th-once-a-year-unwanted-fat-tuesday-celebration]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace hosted their 14th once-a-year Fats Tuesday celebration.

Latin reggae ska band Mento Buru was the primary occasion. They ended up joined by the Jay Smith Group, up-and-coming community artist Crimson Skye, and the Ridgeview Significant Wolf Pack Mardi Gras Ensemble.

The area Mardi Gras celebration began in 2006 as a tribute to the resiliency of the persons of New Orleans next Hurricane Katrina in 2005.