Buck Owens' Crystal Palace hosts 14th once-a-year Unwanted fat Tuesday celebration

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
by: Marisel Maldonado

Posted:
Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace hosted their 14th once-a-year Fats Tuesday celebration.

Latin reggae ska band Mento Buru was the primary occasion. They ended up joined by the Jay Smith Group, up-and-coming community artist Crimson Skye, and the Ridgeview Significant Wolf Pack Mardi Gras Ensemble.

The area Mardi Gras celebration began in 2006 as a tribute to the resiliency of the persons of New Orleans next Hurricane Katrina in 2005.