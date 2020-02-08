New The Call of the Wild Clip: Buck tries to escape an avalanche

20th Century Studios has released a brand new clip from their upcoming adventure film adaptation of The call of the wildwith the main character of the film, Buck, courageously leading a pack of sled dogs away from an incoming avalanche. The Harrison Ford film is scheduled for release on February 21. Check out the video in the player below!

Adapted to the popular literary classic by Jack London from 1903, The call of the wild vividly shows the story of Buck, a generous dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when during the gold rush of the 1890s he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted into the exotic wilderness of the Canadian Yukon. As the newest rookie for a dog sledding team for mail delivery – and later its leader – Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, finally finds his true place in the world and becomes his own master.

As a live-action / animation hybrid The call of the wild uses the latest visual effects and animation technologies to portray the animals in the film as completely photo-realistic and emotionally authentic characters. It stars Harrison Ford (Blade Runner 2049. war of stars), Omar Sy (The untouchables), Dan Stevens (apostle. legion), Karen Gillan (MCU. Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle), Bradley Whitford (The western wing), Colin Woodell and Cara Gee (The wide).

The live-action film on a large budget is being screened by Oscar nominee Chris SandersThe Croods. How to train your dragon) based on a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green (Logan. American gods).

Erwin Stoff (The matrix. 13 hours) alongside co-producer Ryan Stafford (War for the planet of the apes). Diana Pokorny (downsizing. Dad is at home) will act as executive producer, and Steve Asbell will direct the feature film for 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox). The point of sale notes that the project will depend heavily on the special effects studio Technoprops that Fox bought last year.