[BUCKCHERRY Releases Initially In Series Of Acoustic EPs]

Californian rockers BUCKCHERRY have unveiled “Acoustic Periods Vol. 1”, the 1st in a sequence of acoustic EPs showcasing stripped-down variations of tunes from the band’s catalog likely back to the beginning.

States the team: “Tracks will be periodically launched, but tonight we release the very first two that will be obtainable on all streaming and obtain providers. ‘Sorry’ and ‘Carousel’ introduce the sequence and are offered at this website link. Check out it out!”

Previously this month, BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd advised American Songwriter that the procedure of creating acoustic versions of the band’s tunes therefore far has been a blast. “Right after you have heard the song just one way for a extended time and when it truly is stripped down, it is really really enjoyment to listen to,” he said. “And a whole lot of songs start off like that. So it’s always neat to get back again to that and do it organically like that.”

Todd also didn’t rule out taking part in special acoustic shows in decide on towns. “We’re hoping to figure all that out,” he stated, including that it is some thing he is “normally wished to do.”

Very last thirty day period, BUCKCHERRY teamed up with American rapper and songwriter Isaiah Rivera, far better regarded by his stage name Wifisfuneral, for a remix of the band’s smash strike “Crazy Bitch”. The first model of “Mad Bitch” appeared on BUCKCHERRY‘s multi-platinum 3rd album, 2005’s “15”.

BUCKCHERRY is continuing to tour in guidance of its latest album, “Warpaint”, which was introduced in March 2019 by using Century Media/Purple New music. The 12-song document was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, whose prior collaboration with the band was the aforementioned “15”.