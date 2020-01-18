Buckingham Palace: Harry, Meghan will not use royal titles or receive public funds

January 18 (UPI) – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use the titles “His and Her Royal Highness”, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.

The couple will also receive no public funding for royal duties and will repay approximately $ 3 million in government grants they recently used to renovate their Frogmore Cottage residence.

Buckingham Palace said the new arrangement will go into effect this spring.

Earlier this month, the couple announced on Instagram that they intended to step down from their role as senior members of the British royal family and work to become financially independent.

High-ranking royals held talks on Monday about the couple’s future roles.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very loved members of my family,” said a statement from Queen Elizabeth, which was released on Saturday along with Buckingham Palace’s description of the new arrangement.

“I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive testing over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life,” said the Queen.

Buckingham Palace said he would not comment on the details of the security arrangements for the couple, who have announced that they will split their time between the UK and North America.

The transition, like that of the couple, is unprecedented in modern royal history.

Markle, who is biracial with white and African American family members, was born in the United States and worked as an actress before her marriage to Prince Harry.

She was best known for the USA Network series Suits, which was shot in Toronto, and the couple are said to be considering moving to Canada after spending the vacation there with their 7-month-old son Archie.

In October Markle said she had had to struggle in public with life as a new mother.

Also in October, the couple sued the British Daily Mail for deciding to publish a private letter Markle wrote to their father shortly after their marriage, and Harry wrote that he saw his wife fall victim to the “same powers” who had caused his mother’s premature death.