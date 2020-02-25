[buckinghamshire-weather-conditions:-snow-to-strike-buckinghamshire-as-met-office-environment-problems-weather-conditions-warning]

We will use your electronic mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Noticefor facts of your details security rights Invalid E mail

We’ve been ready all wintertime, we know, but we could at last be about to get some snow – of course!

The BBC (yep, somebody whose forecasts you can ordinarily depend on) is forecasting a great dusting of snow on Tuesday night (February 25) in Buckinghamshire .

At 7pm, with temperatures having dropped to 3 levels, some sleet is forecast.

By 9pm that will have turned into snow which really should last until midnight.

The snow is forecast to be mild, soaked and mainly in the hills, so it could not lay.

Examine the weather in your space right here:

But we can keep our fingers crossed for it in any case.

The Satisfied Office has also set a yellow weather warning in position for Wednesday (February 26).

It warns that “icy stretches are likely to provide some vacation disruption overnight and into Wednesday early morning”.

There is certainly the possible for “injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces” and “icy patches on some untreated roadways, pavements and cycle paths”.

Gritters are possible to be out but, as we know, they will not likely cover all streets – so get care if you have to be out and about.

The lousy weather will not conclusion there as Buckinghamshire is forecast to get hail showers on Saturday.

It feels like it was again in 2019 we past received a weekend of decent weather…