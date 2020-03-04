[‘buckle-your-seatbelts,’-choose-suggests-as-‘the-jinx’-murder-trial-of-robert-durst-starts]



Deputy District Attorney John Lewin helps make opening statements in the Robert Durst’s murder demo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March four, 2020. Etienne Laurent/Pool through REUTERS

March 4, 2020

By Rachel Parsons

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Robert Durst, the ailing New York serious estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say was hastened by his confession to multiple killings in a 2015 Tv documentary, confronted a jury on Wednesday for opening statements in his Los Angeles murder trial.

Right after coming into the courtroom, Durst, 76, walked pretty slowly but surely to his seat at the protection desk. He wore a navy blue blazer and a white button-down shirt, his hair raveled and a brilliant green listening to assist tucked driving his ear.

“Ladies and gentlemen, buckle your seatbelts. We’re about to commence,” Judge Mark Windham told the courtroom at the get started of the session.

Durst is billed with the December 2000 murder of his extended-time confidant, Susan Berman, a writer he is accused of fatally taking pictures since of what she may possibly have identified about the unsolved disappearance and presumed killing of his spouse two decades earlier.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s place of work claimed prosecutors prepared to produce opening statements on Wednesday, soon after the choose and lawyers for equally sides put in two weeks choosing 12 jurors and 12 alternates for a trial expected to last about 5 months.

Durst, who suffers from what his attorneys describe as a number of “severe” health issues, has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces a utmost sentence of daily life in jail.

Berman, 55, the daughter of an organized crime determine and author of the 1981 memoir “Easy Road: The Legitimate Tale of a Mob Spouse and children,” was uncovered slain execution-model in her Beverly Hills home.

Her dying came a pair of months soon after police in New York ended up noted to have reopened an investigation into the fate of Durst’s wife or husband, Kathleen, who was a professional medical scholar when she vanished in 1982.

Durst, the estranged, multimillionaire grandson of a Manhattan serious estate magnate, has insisted he experienced almost nothing to do with her disappearance. He was under no circumstances prosecuted in the New York probe, which led to lurid tabloid coverage and a motion picture on the Life time channel.

The circumstances bordering equally conditions, as nicely as Durst’s 2003 acquittal in the killing and dismemberment of an aged Texas neighbor, received huge awareness in a 2015 Emmy-award successful HBO documentary “The Jinx: The Everyday living and Fatalities of Robert Durst.”

‘KILLED THEM ALL’

The prosecution’s concept is that Durst killed Kathleen Durst at their cottage outside the house New York Town in January 1982, and that Berman assisted cover it up, likely so much as to position a telephone get in touch with pretending to be Durst’s spouse to assistance facilitate his alibi. No body was at any time found.

Durst is accused of killing Berman to silence her as a probable witness in opposition to him when the situation was reopened.

Durst was arrested on suspicion of Berman’s murder in March 2015, 1 day ahead of the airing of the last episode, in which Durst seemed to incriminate himself after remaining confronted with a vital piece of proof.

He was captured by microphone right after the interview muttering off-digicam to himself: “There it is, you’re caught,” and “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

In court papers filed months afterwards, prosecutors claimed they experienced moved speedily to protected Durst’s arrest on studying he experienced “confessed to killing a number of people” in the documentary and may possibly attempt to operate as soon as “The Jinx” finale was broadcast.

In ordering Durst to stand demo, the judge stated in 2018 that Durst’s “cryptic” remark caught on mic “operates as a succinct confession” absent an clarification from the defendant.

Durst explained to authorities shortly immediately after his arrest that he smoked cannabis every day and was below the impact of methamphetamine in the course of his job interview for “The Jinx.”

The prosecution’s evidence incorporates a cryptic be aware Durst is accused of owning mailed to law enforcement right after Berman’s murder anonymously notifying them of a “cadaver” at her tackle.

The envelope misspelled Beverly Hills as “Beverley Hills,” a quirk “The Jinx” filmmakers identified on a different envelope they mentioned Durst after sent to Berman.

Protection lawyers have argued that prosecutors lacked any physical proof this sort of as fingerprints or DNA evidence linking him to the murder scene.

(Reporting by Rachel Parsons in Los Angeles Crafting by Monthly bill Tarrant Modifying by Cynthia Osterman)