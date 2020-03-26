Bucks completes off-season goal of keeping defense together

Tampa, Florida. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers continues to reassemble parts to help Tom Brady succeed in his new team.

Bucs franchises Shaq Barrett and re-signs Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh

Tampa Bay Land Defense ranked # 1 in the NFL in 2019

The biggest off-season splash occurred with the addition of six Super Bowl champions, Tom Brady

Maintaining increased defense was one of the top priorities for the club’s free agency. On Friday, Ndamukong Suh re-signs a one-year $ 8 million deal, leaving the entire Front 7 intact for the next season.

The move put a franchise tag on NFL bag leader Shaquil Barrett, resigned line backer Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year $ 27 million contract, with a $ 50 million guarantee and some Join the dynamic young offensive playmaker.

Bucs led the NFL in run defense in 2019. Suh started all 16 games after helping the Los Angeles Rum reach the Super Bowl last season.

“My biggest goal since last season was to keep building defenses. The only way to build it is to keep everyone in place and grow. That’s huge,” said Bruce Allianz. Said.

“If they return to the field, they will be far ahead of our attacks. We think our attacks will catch up pretty quickly,” Allians added. “Last year we did something really good, especially in the last six weeks of the season.”

Suh, the 131 consecutive start streak the longest of any NFL defense lineman, scored 41 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and 2.5 bags in his first year at Bucs.

The 33-year-old returned two fumbles for a touchdown, the best match in a season since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay rallied from a late start, dropping 4-2 in 2019. This is mainly due to the powerful run defenses anchored by Sue and Vitavea. Improved pass rush featuring Barrett and Pierre Paul. And a young inexperienced secondary who has steadily improved.

Bucs limited opponents to just 73.8 yards per game rush.

“I wanted to keep the whole defense, if possible. They played very well together. Each piece of the puzzle knew each other.” He obviously occupied most of it. In the bagging game, it wasn’t as good as his inner pressure and his job of running. “

Second place in the 2010 Draft, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins are also active in their careers, including three all-pro selections. He has a 58½ carrier bag, 8 fumble recovery, 4 forced fumble, interception, and 3 defense TDs.

In addition to placing the franchise tag at Barrett [$ 15,828 million] and re-signing Pierre Paul and Sue, Tampa Bay also has three other unlimited free agents [Rheinbacker Kevin Minter, Safety Andrew Adams, Defensive I signed a contract last week to hold back]. Lineman, Rakim Nunez-Roche.

Barrett led the league last season with a 19½ bag. Pierre-Paul was 8½ in 10 games after sitting early in the year while recovering from a neck injury injured in a car accident.

