Bucks Draft Iowa Wharf Enhances Brady’s Protection

FRED GOODALL =

AP Sports Writer =

Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Buccaneers pick offensive Tackle Tristan Wilf on Thursday night’s 13th pick in the NFL draft to strengthen the defense of their recently acquired quarterback Tom Brady. We listed 1 spot in the selection order.

Attack after signing the 6th Super Bowl Champion with a free agency, trading with the 4th All-Protite End Rob Gronkowski, and generously maintaining some key elements that enhance the defense Strengthening the line was a top priority for the team. Part of last season.

Bucks signed a deal with the 49 ers in San Francisco, winning one spot from 14th to win the Wharf, while Andrew Thomas of Georgia, Jedrick Wills of Alabama, and Meki Bekton of Louisville left the board to take some tackles. Did.

The former Iowa Star is rated among the top offensive linemen available in the draft and has the opportunity to fill the opening of the right tackle created by the departure of long-time starter Demar Dotson who did not re-sign after becoming a fixture. Given to the Tampa Bay lineup since 2012.

Jamies Winston led the NFL in the passyard and threw 33 touchdowns in 2019, but he also threw 30 intercepts, was fired 47 times, and the Bucks missed the playoffs for 12 consecutive seasons 7-9. did.

Shortly after signing a two-year $ 50 million deal with Brady, Bruce Arian coached on a mostly veteran attack line featuring left-handed tackle Donovan Smith, center Ryan Jensen, and security guards Alimar Pet and Alex Cappa. Said he believed it was not important.

Bucksteam then opposed former Indianapolis Joe Hegge. He is expected to launch 35 games over four seasons in Colts _ 2019 with none _ and provide an experienced depth.

“Looking back on last year’s results, I haven’t put a lot of stock into what others value our guys-they were pretty much appreciated” time.

“I think Donovan got better, he played much better in the quarterback against Tom than he used to, but he played very well last year,” he added. “Ari is solid. Ryan had a year of time. Kappa, I thought it was a great year for a young man … I don’t think it’s an obvious need, though. , You are always looking to upgrade somewhere “

