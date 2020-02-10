Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo against Kings after the birth of the first child

February 10 (UPI) – Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was excluded from the Bucks matchup on Monday night after the birth of his first child.

Acting NBA MVP welcomed his son Liam Charles Antetokounmpo to the world on Monday. The baby’s middle name, Charles, is the same name from Giannis’ father who passed away in 2017.

The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo shared the news with a post on social media. Star-Forward’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger announced in October that the couple were expecting their first child.

The Bucks will receive the Sacramento Kings at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Monday. The team listed Antetokounmpo as out for personal reasons and congratulated him on becoming a father.

Earlier on Monday, the Bucks and Kings hosted the second edition of Team Up for Change, a summit that addresses social injustices and other community challenges. At that time, Buck’s senior vice president, Alex Lasry, offered his support for the Antetokounmpo family.

“I have no information about the whereabouts of ‘Baby Freak’ or when ‘Baby Freak’ will be here, but I know from the entire Bucks organization that we hope for nothing more than a healthy and happy mother and a healthy baby . ” Lasry said at the event. “And hopefully a future goat.”

Antetokounmpo, a fourfold all-star selection, scored an average of 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in 48 regular seasonal competitions (48 starts) this season.