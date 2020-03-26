Bucks makes a simple decision for James Winston over Tom Brady

The decision to track Tom Brady at a free agency in Tampa, Florida [AP] has been very simple for Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That is not to suggest that much thought and planning did not go into it.

With a six-year Super Bowl winner and a two-year, $ 50 million, fully-guaranteed deal, Bucs is turning talented young Jamesis Winston into a championship quarterback.

Winston, 26, the first overall choice from the 2015 draft, has been very inconsistent over the first five seasons of his career. Despite the brilliance of Tampa Bay’s greatest passer-by, the league-leading 111 turnovers hindered the team’s chances of success.

Brady, who turns 43 in August, is one of the best players to defend the ball, putting the Patriot 9 times in the Super Bowl, 13 times in the AFC Championship game, and 17 titles in 20 seasons with New England. Won.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht are convinced that Brady will not only end the 12-year playoff drought in Tampa Bay, but will also be able to play enough levels to win a Super Bowl_ or 2 .

“He is a buccaneer not for what he did in the past today, but for what we know here he can achieve here in the near future,” said Richt. We know that Tom has a transformative effect in our locker room. He will demand the best of himself, his teammates, and anyone around him. “

Three factors that made it easy to look for Brady as a successor to Winston:

Ball protection

Winston led the NFL, passing 5,107 yards in 2019. With 33 touchdowns and 30 intercepts, he became the first 30-30 player in league history. His opponents set a record record of seven intercepts in last year’s destroyer, garnering a total of 112 points from the league’s highest score of 35 turnsover.

Brady has never thrown more than 14 intercepts during the season. His 1.79 career cut-off rate is second only to Aaron Rogers in quarterback with at least 2,500 pass attempts. He has thrown only 27 picks in the last three seasons, throwing at nearly 13,000 yards and 85 touchdowns.

Winston’s intercept percentage was 4.8 last season, raising his career mark to 3.5.

He wins … a lot

Brady’s .774 regular season win rate ranks first in at least 50 starts in the Super Bowl era quarterback. With 249 wins overall, including the playoffs, he has won as many games in 20 years as Bucks [273] in the history of the franchise’s 44 season.

Winston topped 4,000 yards in three of the five seasons in Tampa Bay, but did not lead to team success. He was 28-42 as a starter and had only one winning record, 9-7 in 2016, but not enough to make a playoff.

“ Obviously, when we looked at everyone who could be available in a quarterback position, Tom never obviously dreamed of being available, but if so, he was our first It will be a choice, “said Allians. “Mainly because he can do everything we want to attack, but more than that, what is needed in the locker room to go where we want to be is his leadership skills.”

Division Magic

The surest path to the playoffs is the Division Championship. Bucks ended last in NFC South 8 in the last 11 seasons.

Brady won the 18 season AFC East 17 which was New England’s first starter, including over the past 11 years.

Winston struggled to establish himself with a quarterback-led division featuring Drew Breeze in New Orleans, Matt Ryan in Atlanta, and Cam Newton in Carolina. Brady looks forward to getting close to the saints, the Falcons and the Panthers.

“It’s always difficult to win a division. These teams know each other well, so I didn’t play this division, but once every four years, I learn the players I needed to learn that plan, “said Brady.

“A great attack is not about one player. A big breach is that everyone is on the same page and playing with confidence and expectation.

“I’m going to be a busy off-season for me learning a lot of new things, it’s a big challenge for me and a great opportunity. I’m going to do it the only way I know how to do it It’s all about understanding what’s going on here, “added Brady. “It’s a new program I’m participating in and they have a way to do things. They promise to win and I have to go in and play my part. That’s why I’m here. ”

