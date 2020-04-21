Bucks Trade for Rob Gronkowski for the Hall of Fame

Tampa-All-Pro 4th Tight End Rob Gronkowski agrees to reunite with Tom Brady.

A retired New England star agent confirmed Tuesday that he had agreed to play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have acquired his rights from Patriot while the physical Gronkowski was awaiting completion Did.

The proposed deal, which must be completed before this week’s NFL draft, will bring Gronkowski and the seventh round pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for the fourth round choice.

“I was sick and Rob agreed to play in Tampa this season,” said agent Drew Rosenhouse.

Under the deal, 30-year-old Gronkowski reunited with Brady and Brady signed a $ 50 million two-year deal with Bucs last month.

Gronkowski, 31 on May 14, retired in March 2019 after nine seasons with Patriots, who drafted in the second round of 2010. The contract is $ 10 million for one year.

“He will respect his current contract at this time,” said Rosenhouse.

In addition to 521 receptions with 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 regular seasons, 5 pro bowl selections have 1,163 yards in 16 playoff games and 81 catches for 12 TDs.

Even with the prospect of not adding Gronkowski, the tight end position was considered one of Tampa Bay’s greatest strengths with OJ. Howard and Cameron Breit teamed up with Pro Bowl receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to form the premier target collection Brady had to work with for over a decade.

Bucs achieved a 7-9 finish and missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season of 2019. They haven’t won postseason games since the franchise’s only Super Bowl championship ran 18 years ago.

Brady starred in 13 AFC Championship games in 20 seasons, earned 17 division titles, and had nine Super Bowls in 20 seasons, while three league MVPs were major starting quarterbacks. I played.

A few days after signing Bucks with a free agency, Buchs was not only impressed with the recent gathering of the talented young roster Tampa Bay, but also a commitment to do whatever it takes to succeed. I said.

“I don’t want to be involved in the whole process up to the decision I was making at the time, but there were a lot of really intriguing things about the organization. Players, coaches and everyone’s motivation Four-time Super Bowl MVP Said.

“I try to do what I can, and I take responsibility to make it happen,” Brady added. “I have to believe that everyone else does exactly the same thing. That part is no different than what I experienced in my 20 years of my role.”

Gronkowski was an all-pro in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017. In 2018, it was the last season with Patriots, with 43 receptions and 3 TDs at 682 yards.

Brady had one of the worst seasons of the season without injury last year, as he had no favorite target, throwing 4,057 yards with a 24 TD and an eight pass cut.

Nevertheless, the Patriot won 12 games and extended the running playoff sequence to 11, after which a sputtering attack contributed to the loss of the first round to the Tennessee Titans.

