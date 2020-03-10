Bucks-up Bucks made & # 39; the right call & # 39; to sit down with Nuggets – News Feed News

% MINIFYHTML7f145cf28994635890c7032423f91b4211%

% MINIFYHTML7f145cf28994635890c7032423f91b4212%

Kyle Korver insisted the Milwaukee Bucks made the right decision by ceasing some of their titles, despite falling into a third straight loss on Monday.

% MINIFYHTML7f145cf28994635890c7032423f91b4213 %% MINIFYHTML7f145cf28994635890c7032423f91b4214%

Giannis Antetokounmpo lost the 109-95 loss to the Denver Nuggets as he is sidelined by a slight knee pressure, his status will be re-evaluated before the home game this week with the Boston Celtics.

% MINIFYHTML7f145cf28994635890c7032423f91b4215%

% MINIFYHTML7f145cf28994635890c7032423f91b4216%

Eric Bledsoe is also dealing with an injury, but Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer did not play against Khris Middleton, Donte DiVincenzo, Marvin Williams or Brook Lopez at all against the Nuggets.

With a playoff spot already secured and a healthy edge over the Toronto Raptors at the top of the Eastern Conference, Korver, who scored 23 points, understood why it was decided to manage the minutes for the top players.

“Different types have been beaten,” Korver told the media. “We have a good local outreach here and we want to do it properly. The guys have bites and skills and you care about that. We have some important games to come, so it was definitely the right decision.”

Budenholzer was pleased with the performance of those who filed against Denver, revealing that he chose to go with the “coldest troops” at the end of a three-match road trip.

“This was the group that gave us our best opportunity,” he said. “You need something different night and night in the league. I thought we needed a lot of energy tonight to face a good Denver team.”

“We were right there. This band put us where we wanted to be. We just couldn’t do it.”

“At one point, you choose the most delightful body type in certain situations. Those other guys are good, they’re available and I told them they were ready. But we went with the group we did because we thought it was the best tonight. ” “