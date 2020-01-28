Buckwild Abandoned Beats Volume 1 instrumental hip hop album

Like his long-time colleague, hip-hop producer Pete Rock and DJ Premier, Buckwild has a vault of unpublished heat. The experienced DJ / producer of The Diggin ’In The Crates has spent the past two decades contributing Banger to albums from O. C., Black Rob, The Game, JAY-Z and others to name a few. Meanwhile, the Bronx, New Yorker, has also pounded albums with Celph Titled, Meyhem Lauren and most recently with the upcoming Rochester, New York MC.

Buckwild has recently been working on another LP with Meyhem, and he’s also producing a majority of 38 Spesh’s upcoming collaborative project with D.I.T.C. titled 38 in the boxes. Regardless, he still has all kinds of hard tracks in his luggage.

The album is below as a playlist:

This month Buckwild released a 19-track collection of mostly unheard and unused beats, which he called Abandoned Beats, Volume 1. Although it is not entirely clear when these beats were made, they definitely have the classic 90s feel.

From the highly cinematic “Living In The Hood” and “Doing My Own Thing” to the smoothed “My Ni ** az” to the intense strings of “Strong Grip”, the beats have found favor. This applies to the reduced piano and organ styles of “One” and the extensive sound effects of “Crackpots”. Buck shows his versatility after more than 25 years after processing most of O.C.’s Word … Life. The penetrating horn at the beginning of “Cartel” may have some puristic heads who think they will hear Lords Of The Undergrounds “Funky Child” right away, but instead the audience gets a slap in the face, waving at elite MCs like Black Thought or Pharoahe Monch , While “Save Them” is included here, AZ used it for a video single with Raekwon and Prodigy that was released in spring 2017.

Previously, DJ Premier, Pete Rock and other vintage beat tapes have released. Last year, P. R. dropped a collection from the 1990s called Return Of The SP1200. He also made a mini-film for this collection that now contains scratches by J. Rocc.

#BonusBeat: Buckwild’s current interview with The Library with Tim Einenkel:

