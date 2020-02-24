bucs-confirm-new-uniforms-will-be-coming-in-april

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 1: Quarterback Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers autographs a jersey for offensive tackle Bobby Hart of the New York Giants following an NFL football game on October 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be wearing new uniforms in 2020, the team confirmed on Twitter Monday.

The Buccaneers’ social media team posted a mysterious video on Twitter that seems to hint to what the uniform could look like.

“We heard you!” the caption reads. “New uniforms coming April 2020.”

The video first pays tribute to the iconic creamsicle logo, then the classic red and white tops.

Then a red jersey is seen going through a sewing machine.

Could this mean the creamsicle uniforms are no longer on the table?

Looks like that is the case, but you’ll have to wait until April to find out for sure.

