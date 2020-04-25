Bucs draft son of former Brady foe

Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-round draft pick Antoine Winfield Jr. didn’t have to walk away to get a scouting report on his new teammate Tom Brady.

He could ask his father, Antoine Winfield, to block a Brady pass 19 years ago.

The Buccaneers selected younger Winfield, a University of Minnesota safety, on Friday with the 45th overall pick in the draft.

The elder Winfield was a three-time Pro Bowl performer during a 14-year NFL career. He played for the Buffalo Bills (1999-2003) and the Minnesota Vikings (2004-12).

Among his accomplishments was the blocking of a young Brady in 2001. The now 42-year-old quarterback signed a free agent deal in Tampa Bay last month, ending a 20-year stint in New England Patriots with six Super Bowl championships.

“That’s crazy, but Tom Brady is the GOAT,” Winfield Jr. said. Friday night. “It’s going to be crazy when I see him in person. He’s one of my favorite players. And my dad plays crazy against him. That’s wild for me to think about.”

Winfield Sr is only six weeks older than Brady.

The younger Winfield said joining a Tampa Bay ramp that included not only Brady but also former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, “It means everything. Actually I’m just talking to my dad about it.” there, just talking about the players they have. I’m just ready to be an extra piece to help them win this year’s Super Bowl. So I’m just excited. “

That excitement was evident when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called Winfield’s name as the 45th pick. The Winfield family’s home in The Woodlands, Texas, burst into applause, with Winfield’s family members and girlfriends in celebration.

Winfield, 21, was selected by a All-American last season, when he topped the Golden Gophers with seven interceptions and 88 tackles. The whole of his contact is tied to the modern school record Winfield also had three sacks and two forced fumbles.

The 5-foot-9, 203-pound defensive back was selected to the MVP team by a Minnesota squad that went 11-2 and beat Auburn in the Outback Bowl. Winfield also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for the third time in a row.

-Remove Level Media