Bucs Pick S Antoine Winfield, Jr. in 2nd Round

Tampa, Florida. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers opted for Vanderbilt, who has run another Ke’Shawn Vaughn No. 76, gaining another offensive playmaker in the third round of the NFL draft.

Tampa Bay picked Antoine Winfield Jr. for second round pick on Friday

Vanderbilt RB Keshon Vaughan joins starter Ronald Jones II as backstar

Bucs has 4 draft topics on Saturday-5 round selection, 6 round selection, 2 7 round picks

Bourne joins selection of Round One, Tristan Wilhus’ efforts, and Round Two’s pick Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., the latest for Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to succeed on his new team. Won the player.

Winfield is the son of Antoine Winfield Senior, the 45th place overall after a prominent career in Minnesota and a three-time corner back in the Pro Bowl. .

“ I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was a kid watching my dad’s plays, ” says Winfield, who saw a dramatic turning point in Minnesota in 2019, when the Gophers’ most successful season in decades. was.

He said Bill knew his father had intercepted Brady for five seasons and Minnesota Viking for nine seasons.

“It’s strange that my dad played against him,” Winfield added. “It’s funny to think.”

Five-foot-ten-inch, 205 pounds of safety lined up across the college’s secondary, and Bucks was drawn to its versatility.

“They’ve got a relentless soccer player with an incredibly high IQ. This week, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said.

“Everyone talks about his frame, and I think that’s what gives him an advantage,” Freck added. “You have a line backer type tucker. You have a corner clerk, and you have a wide receiver with a catch radius and catching ability.”

Drafting Wilffs says Tampa Bay could be the best chance in the league after Tampo Bay adds Brady and one of his favorite targets, Rob Gronkowski [this off-season] Addressed the need.

The 6-foot, 265-pound All-Big Ten selection and Outland Trophy’s semi-finalists were the last of four highly valued tackles selected within the first 13 picks.

And while general manager Jason Licht didn’t reveal how Bucks rated the former Iowastar in that group of players, GM and coach Bruce Arian were to win him. I liked Wilf enough to trade off one shot from # 14.

Price was the fourth draft topic.

“We had to give up a little capital. But in this case, we thought it was worth it from the player’s perspective, especially from the player’s perspective,” Licht. He said.

“He’s a tape-powerful and powerful Ramblocker — with a very light foot. You can see everything you’re looking for. When he’s ready,” Arians said, Burcs developed Wirfs. Added that he is not in a position to rush.

“We spent a lot of time talking to him. We did a virtual interview. We did everything to get to know him,” he added. “He’s a very, very humble, quiet person. I really like guys. I think it’s really good.”

Arians and Licht believe Bucs will also be defensively improved by placing a franchise tag on NFL bag leader Shaquil Barrett, re-signing linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and working on Ndamukong Suh. doing.

The rest of the draft is about strengthening depth.

Bourne will play against third year professional Ronald Jones. After starting college in Illinois, he transferred to Vanderbilt in 2017 and rushed to 2,272 yards and 21 touchdowns in two seasons with the Commodores.

Winfield will compete for playtime with a young secondary who finished last season with three rookie starters, corner back Sean Murphy Banting and Jemer Dean, and safety Mike Edwards.

Winfield is excited to join the team in anticipation of a deep playoff.

“My dad and I were talking about it,” Winfield said. “I’m ready to win the Super Bowl.”

Fleck is convinced that his former player has what he needs to succeed in the NFL.

“NFL’s bloodline doesn’t make him a good NFL player, but he has instinct. He’s very offensive and instinctual, he loves the game.” Fleck said.

“They have great teammates. He loves the game, plays the game in the right way and respects his teammates. One thing people haven’t talked enough about is to respect the organization. “To do, respect the head coach, respect the GM, the owners, the organization,” added Freck. “They have gems, that’s for sure.”

