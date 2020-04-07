Bucs to unveil new uniforms Tuesday

TAMPA, FL – Oct 1: Quarterback Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers autographs a jersey for offensive tackle Bobby Hart of the New York Giants following an NFL football match on October 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Image by Brian Blanco/Getty Photographs)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —After months of rumors, speculation and ready, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to unveil their new uniforms on Tuesday early morning.

The Bucs announced earlier this year that they in the process of altering their uniforms, and that the group will be hanging up its “alarm clock numbers” and returning to a additional typical look.

The Bucs have not experienced considerably achievement due to the fact getting new uniforms in 2014, acquiring by no means performed a postseason sport with that glance. But the new attire may possibly signal a alter in luck.

The uniforms occur at an interesting time for the Bucccaneers, which just signed 6-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady. Brady will continue to be number 12 with the Buccaneers.

Very last month, the team unveiled a online video demonstrating Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Devin White receiving a sneak peek of the new uniforms.

In an interview with NBC Sports, head coach Bruce Arians stated he saw a sketch of the uniforms and that they bare resemblance to the glimpse Tampa Bay wore during their Tremendous Bowl period.

So will the Bucs be going to their throwback uniforms?

Followers will have to wait around a little for a longer period to locate out.

The Bucs program to reveal the new threads at a press convention at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

You can look at the dwell function on WFLA.com.

