Bud and Breakfast offers pot-centric accommodations for trippers with a lot of legalization

Tourists looking for a dessert without buying a ticket can now book a pot-friendly retreat in Chicago with just a few clicks.

Bud and Breakfast, a Colorado-based booking platform similar to Airbnb, offers rentals to those planning ganja-based outings to locations with legal weed. The first mentions from the Illinois website were added after the state legalized the drug for recreational use on January 1.

“Some Chicago properties are fully booked every day,” said CEO Sean Roby, who noted that about 20 different locations have been placed on the site.

Since most downtown hotels have banned the use of cannabis and the city has not approved rules for public consumption areas, Bud and Breakfast can fill a void for travelers looking for high times in Chicago. After the launch of Bud and Breakfast in 2013, Roby discovered that visitors often received fines from hotels or tickets for public high when Colorado legalized a year later.

“The whole reason for Bud and Breakfast is to provide a safe and legal haven,” he said.

The Roby site currently has a handful of places in Chicago, including a “high society” apartment in Wicker Park complete with “trendy boho furniture” and a shared patio – although it’s great to spark inside. A rent for one night costs $ 140.

The kitchen of an apartment in Wicker Park that is currently for rent at Bud and Breakfast. Bud and Breakfast

Andy Seeger – an analyst at the Brightfield Group, a loop-based cannabis research firm – said the Illinois Legalization Act leaves room for traditional companies to include pot use.

“Hotels, [bed & breakfasts], yoga studios, event rooms and others are finding ways to cater for a still-growing cannabis culture,” Seeger added. “Local consumers, and certainly customers outside the state, are looking for the industry to guide them.”

In Galena, three hours northwest of Chicago near the Wisconsin and Iowa borders, the Aldrich Guest House praises itself as “Illinois’ first and only cannabis-friendly bed and breakfast.” For $ 150 a night, guests get a room, a free breakfast, free drinks during happy hour, and other accommodations.

A living room at the Aldrich House in Galena, which praises itself as “Illinois’ first and only cannabis-friendly bed and breakfast.” Bud and Breakfast

Cannabis users can smoke in a furnished barn with heating, air conditioning and a television “for streaming funny YouTube videos.”

“There is even a snack bar in it, because we all know that eating is a very different experience when we are high,” says a Bud and Breakfast message.

Like those hosts, Roby said that most people offer their properties for rent to the stoner set. Some offer cannabis massages or yoga, while others offer different pot-focused experiences, such as joint rolling lessons.

“Most hosts are Wikipedias of cannabis,” he added. “They will be able to tell you what to do, where to go, which pharmacy is best.”

In some cases, guests even get a bag of green once they check in, Roby said. That’s because visitors tend to buy too much weed and what’s left with their host, who usually “pays” it by donating it to the next tenant or preparing a meal with cannabis.